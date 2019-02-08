Celebrities, fireworks and giveaways? What more can you ask for?

The Akron Rubberducks released its 2019 calendar Thursday and, just like last year, fans can expect an eventful season. The Rubberducks open their home season April 4 against the Altoona Curve.

"We're so excited for the 2019 season and for fans to participate in the fun we have been planning," promotions coordinator Kyle Hixenbaugh said in a prepared statement. "We have some fan favorites returning ... but the main focus has been to flip the script and create some new, fresh ideas."

The minor league baseball team, which plays at Canal Park in downtown Akron, will host nightly promotions during home games, including Family FUNday (Sundays), Charity Begins at Home (Monday), T-shirt Tuesdays, Wellness Wednesdays and Thirsty Thursdays.

A record 26 fireworks shows will take place mainly on Fridays and Saturdays throughout the season which ends in September. This year, there will be two nights of bonus fireworks on Thursdays with the Maroon 5 music-themed fireworks on June 6 and Peter Gabriel-themed fireworks on Aug. 15. Other planned music-themed shows include Justin Timberlake on May 3, Journey on July 12, and Def Leppard on Aug. 3.

New in 2019 will be four fireworks shows selected by WONE (97.5-FM) listeners: May 4, June 15, July 13 and Aug. 24. There will also be special shows on Opening Night, April 4 with AC/DC fireworks, May 26 with MC Hammer fireworks and Sept. 1 with Harry Potter fireworks.

The team a;sp will continue its popular bobblehead giveaways, where the first 1,000 fans receive dolls based on famous characters and athletes. This year's bobblehead givieaways will include:

May 25 — Mayor Goldie Wilson from "Back to the Future"June 15 — Former Cleveland Cavaliers' basketball player Craig EhloJuly 13 — Ricky Vaughn from "Major League"Aug. 3 — Clay Matthews from the Green Bay PackersAug. 31 — Fan vote bobblehead

“I’m looking forward to Warden Norton Bobblehead Giveaway (July 20) and Kevin Malone’s (Brian Baumgartner) appearance from "The Office" (Aug. 24),” said RubberDucks General Manager Jim Pfander. “Plus, the return of fan favorites like ‘Look, My Hot Dog is GREEN!’ (May 3) and the $1,000 Cash Dash (July 19) with Eddie Money-themed fireworks.”

New in 2019 are nine T-Shirt Tuesdays where the first 1,000 fans at each game will receive a T-shirt that is tied to the night's theme, including a fan-designed one on Aug. 13.

See the full promotional calendar at www.akronrubberducks.com.

