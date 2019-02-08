WALL STREET

Dow index loses 63 points,

S&P 500 makes slight gain

Major stock indexes ended unevenly Friday after a late-day recovery erased most of the market's early losses.

The burst of buying nudged the S&P 500 to its second weekly gain in a row. Gains in technology and consumer goods companies outweighed losses in financial stocks.

The S&P 500 rose 1.83 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,707.88. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 63.20 points, or 0.3 percent, to 25,106.33. The Nasdaq composite added 9.85 points, or 0.1 percent, to 7,298.20. The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies picked up 0.77 points, or 0.1 percent, to 1,506.39.

OIL/GAS

Pennsylvania blocks permits

for Energy Transfer projects

Pennsylvania is halting construction permits for natural gas pipelines operated by Texas-based Energy Transfer LP, as the governor on Friday said the company has failed to respect the state's laws and communities.

The state Department of Environmental Protection said Energy Transfer is not fixing problems related to an explosion last year.

"There has been a failure by Energy Transfer and its subsidiaries to respect our laws and our communities," Gov. Tom Wolf said in a statement Friday. "This is not how we strive to do business in Pennsylvania, and it will not be tolerated."

RETAIL

Target tackles app glitch

that showed wrong prices

Target has modified its smartphone app after a Minneapolis TV station reported that prices displayed on the app went up whenever users approached the retailer's stores, sometimes by hundreds of dollars.

KARE-TV reported that the Minneapolis-based retailer recently released an updated version of its app that labels "online" or "in-store" prices next to each product. The update follows the station's investigation into customer concerns about price jumps on the app depending on when users were inside or outside of a Target store.

The app asks users for access to their location, which enables them to find nearby stores or where specific items are located. But the location-tracking function also appeared to trigger price changes as users entered Target parking lots.

SOCIAL MEDIA

Instagram to ban use

of self-harm imagery

Instagram has agreed to ban graphic images of self-harm after objections were raised in Britain following the suicide of a teen whose father said the photo-sharing platform had contributed to her decision to take her own life.

Instagram chief Adam Mosseri said Thursday evening the platform is making a series of changes to its content rules.

He said: "We are not where we need to be on self-harm and suicide, and we need to do more to protect the most vulnerable in our community."

Mosseri said further changes will be made.

"I have a responsibility to get this right," he said.