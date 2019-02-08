A Coventry Township woman who shot her husband and dismembered his body was sentenced to life in prison Friday.

Marcia Eubank will be eligible for parole after serving 20 years.

Eubank, 50, pleaded guilty in late December to murder and other charges in the death of her husband, Howard, at their Coventry Township home. Prosecutors, with the support of Howard Eubank's family and detectives, dropped the more serious charge of aggravated murder against Eubank in the sensational case that drew national attention.

“This was a very difficult situation,” Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh said in a press release. “My heart goes out to the family. However, Mrs. Eubank needs to be accountable for her actions. She killed her husband, hid the body, and lied for six months about what happened. If not for her son finding his father’s body, what she did may still be secret today.”

Brian Pierce, who represented Eubank with attorney Andrea Whitaker, said his client wanted to plead guilty right away. He said he and Whitaker wanted her first to see a psychologist because she has no prior record or history of drug or alcohol abuse.

"She allowed us to do that," he said. "She accepted responsibility and is remorseful."

In December 2017, one of Eubank’s sons discovered a container holding some of his father’s remains in the Linda Street home he shared with his parents.

Until then, family and neighbors following Howard Eubank, 54, on social media, believed he was safely working in Texas for several months as part of his job driving trucks for a local pipe company.

Investigators said they quickly figured out, however, that was a ruse concocted by Marcia Eubank to hide her husband's slaying.

Marcia Eubank shot her husband several times during a domestic dispute in June 2017, used power and hand tools to dismember his body and then hid the remains in containers inside their home, police said.

Pierce has said his client suffered physical and mental abuse in the relationship that went unreported to police. Had Eubank gone to trial, those issues likely would have been raised.

Eubank pleaded guilty to murder with a firearm specification, tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse.

