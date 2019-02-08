The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. (GT) on Friday reported fourth-quarter net income of $110 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.



The Akron-based company said it had net income of 47 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 51 cents per share.



The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 60 cents per share.



The tire maker posted revenue of $3.88 billion in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.93 billion.



Goodyear shares have risen almost 1 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has climbed nearly 8 percent. The stock has declined 39 percent in the last 12 months.