MEDINA TWP. — Township trustees will interview the two finalists for the community's new police chief next week, the Medina Gazette reports.

The trustees will choose between Medina County Sheriff's Lt. Travis Colonius, 49, and Warrensville Heights Schools chief of security Thaddeus Hete, 61, a former police chief in Norton, the newspaper said.

“We’d like to expedite this as quickly as we can, but it’s still going to take some time,” Trustee Mark Radice told the Gazette about when a decision will be made.

To read the full story, go to: http://www.medina-gazette.com/News/2019/02/08/Police-chief-candidates-down-to-two-in-Medina-Township.html