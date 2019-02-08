COVENTRY TOWNSHIP

Man, 61, dies after being

pinned between two trucks

A 61-year-old Akron man died Friday after being pinned between two semi-trailers, the Summit County Sheriff's Office said.

The incident occurred on private property on Killian Road just before 6 a.m., the sheriff's office said.

It happened when a 31-year-old man was moving his semi-trailer back on its axles and didn't see the 61-year-old, who had not yet been publicly identified, or the other semi-trailer behind him, the sheriff's office said.

The Coventry Fire Department tried to resuscitate the 61-year-old man after he was pinned, but he died at the scene.

Investigators said they do not believe drugs or alcohol were involved.

DOYLESTOWN

Sewage flooding yards

of residents near Nexus

Some Wayne County residents living near the Nexus pipeline say raw sewage is seeping into their yards, Beacon Journal/Ohio.com news partner News 5 Cleveland reports.

"We've put so much time, so much money, so much effort into reconstructing this backyard and to just have it washed away overnight and then reminded over time that we look out our back door when it rains that it's still there, it's still being destroyed, it's still being washed away — it hurts," homeowner Michael Gibson told the television station.

A consultant who works with the homeowners checked out the situation and he also suspects there's sewage on their lawns.

"Right now, this is all stormwater that we know of, but due to the smell and the stink, it could be; these are all septic systems out here it could be overflowed and it could be damaged specific systems where that's where the stink and smell comes from," Nate Laps of Central Land Consulting told News 5 Cleveland.

The homeowners have filed more than a dozen lawsuits over the damages. News 5 was told by Nexus that "restorations remain ongoing."

MEDINA TOWNSHIP

Trustees name finalists

for next chief of police



Township trustees will interview the two finalists for the community's new police chief next week, the Medina Gazette reported.

The trustees will choose between Medina County Sheriff's Lt. Travis Colonius, 49, and Warrensville Heights Schools chief of security Thaddeus Hete, 61, a former police chief in Norton, the newspaper said.

“We’d like to expedite this as quickly as we can, but it’s still going to take some time,” trustee Mark Radice told the Gazette about when a decision will be made.

CLEVELAND

Catholic Charities sets 2019

donation goal at $13.5 million

The Catholic Community Foundation has set at $13.5 million goal for this year's Catholic Charities Annual Appeal.

It's a $1 million increase from the previous year.

“We approach the 2019 Catholic Charities Annual Appeal as a faith-filled community that walks in faith, serves in faith, and gives in joy," Catholic Diocese of Cleveland Bishop Nelson J. Perez said in a prepared statement Friday, when the goal was announced. "This is who we are — a community rooted in the Gospel message. Your gifts touch lives and transform families and individuals.”

The Catholic Charities Annual Appeal, which is managed by the foundation, supports Catholic Charities in Northeast Ohio. Catholic Charities assists more than 400,000 people annually throughout the eight-county diocese.

The appeal begins in all parishes Saturday and Sunday and will continue through the end of the year. Donations also can be made through www.catholiccommunity.org/Donate or by calling 216-696-6525, ext. 1049.

For more information regarding the programs and services of Catholic Charities, visit www.ccdocle.org.

Beacon Journal/Ohio.com GateHouse Media Ohio