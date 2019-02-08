Signet Jewelers is pushing back its fourth quarter and full year earnings release from mid-March to early April.

The change buys time for Signet management to finish an analysis of a potential non-cash impairment charge for the fourth quarter related to the decline in the jewelry retailer’s market capitalization for the 13-week period ending Feb. 2, the company said in a news release.

“The company does not expect any such impairment charge to affect its liquidity or affect cash flows from operating activities,” the news release said in part.

Akron-based Signet said it plans to release fourth quarter and full year results about 7 a.m. on April 3. The previous release date was 8:30 a.m. March 14.