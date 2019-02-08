St. Vincent-St. Mary High School Principal Robert Brownfield will leave that position June 30 to return to a full-time teaching role at the school.

In an email to the school community Friday, Brownfield said he has loved being St. V-M's principal. "This is everything I’ve ever wanted to do, and I am so grateful to have had the opportunity," he said. "Now, though, I feel a strong calling to return to the classroom because my identity is in teaching. It is what I do and who I am.”

"It has been an honor to work alongside Mr. Brownfield to lead our school," St. V-M President Thomas Carone said in the email. "While we will certainly miss his direct role as our school’s principal, he is very excited to return to the classroom, and his future students are the true beneficiaries."

Brownfield, an alumnus of the Akron private school, has served as part of the school's staff for 11 years — including the last three as principal.

Carone pointed out that under Brownfield's leadership, the school earned the Ohio Department of Education STEM designation and made the transition from an independent Roman Catholic school to sponsorship by the church's Marianist order.

The school will form a search committee to find a new principal, Carone said.