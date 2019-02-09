Applications for nine scholarships in journalism and public relations are being accepted for the 2019-20 school year.

Five John S. Knight scholarships, each worth $5,000, will be awarded to college students pursuing degrees in journalism or public relations.

One $5,000 Ludel Sauvageot scholarship will be awarded to a public relations major. The Russ Pry scholarship, also for $5,000, will be awarded by the Akron Press Club.

The Akron Press Club will award two additional $5,000 scholarships through the generosity of Dr. Aileen Thong.

To be eligible, students must be from the area or attend college in Summit, Portage, Stark, Medina or Wayne counties.

Applications must be postmarked by March 8. Current high school students headed to college in the fall are not eligible.

The scholarships sponsored by the Akron Press Club and the John S. Knight Memorial Journalism Fund were created in memory of John S. Knight, the longtime editor and publisher of the Akron Beacon Journal and founder of Knight Newspapers, and in memory of Ludel Sauvageot, a pioneer in public relations, and Russ Pry, the Summit County executive who died in office in 2016.

Forms are available at www.ohio.com/jskscholarship.

Send applications to: Mark Turner, Akron Beacon Journal, 44 E. Exchange St., P.O. Box 640, Akron, OH 44309-0640.

For information, email mturner@thebeaconjournal.com or call 330-996-3514.