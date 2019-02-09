An officer has left the Akron Police Department after an investigation involving a Facebook comment he made, News 5 Cleveland reported Saturday.

James Anthony was no longer with the department as of Thursday, according to authorities.

News 5 Cleveland said Anthony, who had been with the department for more than 20 years, was fired. He had been placed on paid leave in November while the city investigated his online post about controversial Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan Sr.

The comment was made Oct. 30 on Anthony's personal Facebook account.

Akron Beacon Journal/Ohio.com partner News 5 Cleveland posted this comment from Akron Councilwoman Tara Samples: "I believe officer Anthony's termination was warranted and just. We have a group of fine Akron police officers and it is unfortunate that the actions of one has put a cloud over many good officers."

Read the article: https://www.news5cleveland.com/news/local-news/akron-canton-news/akron-police-officer-fired-over-controversial-facebook-comment