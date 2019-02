Verb Ballets has canceled the program “No Dominion: Celebrating the Life of Ian Horvath” planned for 2 p.m. Sunday at the Akron-Summit County Public Library Auditorium, according to a ballet spokesperson. No reason was given for the cancellation, and no information was given about ticket refunds. A similar program is being performed at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Breen Center for the Performing Arts, 2008 W. 30th St., Cleveland.