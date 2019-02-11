Authorities are investigating an explosion Sunday at a house in Northwest Akron.

Akron firefighters responded at 6:49 p.m. to 679 Cliffside Drive after neighbors reported hearing a loud boom. The front door had been blown into the home and there was damage to the front porch, fire department spokeswoman Lt. Sierjie Lash said Monday. Some windows also were broken.

There was no fire but there was smoke, Lash said.

Two people inside the home at the time were assisted by neighbors. Neither were injured by the actual explosion, but one woman's medical emergency was brought on by the blast, Lash said.

Lash said she believed three people were displaced from the home. The American Red Cross is assisting.

Akron arson investigators, city police, Summit County Bomb Squad and federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are investigating.

Authorities spent the night at the scene and "collected a lot of evidence," Lash said, adding that as of Monday afternoon, what caused the explosion remains under investigation.

Cliffside is a dead-end street with backyards that abut Sand Run Metro Park.