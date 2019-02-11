The local chapter of the American Red Cross has brought back its former executive director to serve as its leader.

The nonprofit agency serving Summit, Portage and Medina counties announced Monday that Rachel Telegdy has returned to her position as executive director.

She replaces Nancy Janis, who recently left the organization.

Telegdy previously served in the leadership position from 2014 until she left the agency in 2017. During her absence, she was chief development officer at North Coast Community Homes, a social service organization in Cleveland that helps people with disabilities, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Telegdy said she came back to the Red Cross because its mission holds a place in her heart. She rejoined the Red Cross on Monday.

“It’s so great to be back home at the Red Cross, and to serve alongside the most amazing volunteers,” she said in a prepared statement. “They do incredible work every day in our communities, by supporting the Red Cross mission with their time and talent.”

A Red Cross spokesman declined to release Telegdy's salary.

Some of Telegdy's goals are making greater impacts in the community and extending the brand.

“It’s gratifying to have a passionate professional like Rachel Telegdy back in the Red Cross family,” Mike Parks, CEO of the Northeast Ohio Region, said in a prepared statement. “The residents of Summit, Portage, and Medina Counties will be well served by her leadership and compassion.”

