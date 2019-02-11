School district: Archbishop Hoban

Residence: Akron

Age: 57

Job title: Associate Principal of Student Services

How long at district: 30 years

Family: Wife, Barbara; sons, Terence and Jay

What is the most rewarding part of your position? The most rewarding part of my job is seeing students growing and developing as persons. Sometimes that is through their growth in Mock Trial, which I coach. At other other times, it is through their academic success at Hoban, in getting into the college they are applying to or in growing in their confidence through other student activities.

What is the most challenging? The most challenging part of my position is keeping on top of the details of all the things we cover. These include state mandatory testing results, College Credit Plus applications and funding, NCAA eligibility requirements and more.

If you weren’t doing this, you’d be most likely … I think I'd like to have been a college professor. I've always enjoyed all the constitutional law that we deal with in our Mock Trial competition.

Tell us something about the students you deal with most people don’t know or appreciate. The thing most people might not appreciate is how many of our students are involved beyond their classes in so many co-curriculars. It is a real strength of our student body and community.

How do you unwind after a long day at work? After a day at work I enjoy reading the news, playing golf or watching some new fun series on Netflix or Amazon Prime.

The students and co-workers would be surprised to know that … I have a dog named Rudy that I pay entirely too much attention to.

What is the one responsibility about your position you didn’t know existed before taking it? A responsibility I was not quite aware of would include things that are pretty new, such as College Credit Plus programs and other dual credit programs where student can receive both high school and college credit.

