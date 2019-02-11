School district: Manchester Local Schools

Residence: New Franklin

Age: 32

Job title: District food service director

Education: Bachelors of science in dietetics from the University of Akron; masters of science in teaching and training technical professionals from the University of Akron

How long at district: I have been with the district since August 2018

Family: Jimmy (husband); Children: Cali & Cora

What is the most rewarding part of your position? The most rewarding part of my position is knowing that students in all schools in our district have the opportunity to have a nutritious breakfast and lunch daily.

What is the most challenging? It can be challenging to find nutritious foods that students will enjoy and want for school meals. Balancing the budget, offering nutritious foods, and providing foods the students want to eat can definitely be a challenge.

If you weren’t doing this, you’d be most likely … be practicing as a registered dietitian elsewhere. However, this job has been the most intriguing, challenging and rewarding career path I’ve taken in the past 10 years. School food service is a special niche of the dietetics world that I have fallen in love with.

Tell us something about the students you deal with most people don’t know or appreciate. Our cafeteria staff knows that a kind word or gesture in the lunchroom can go a long way for a student. We get to know the students and share conversations with them in the lunch line. I am hopeful the students will remember the kindness and know where to find it in the future.

How do you unwind after a long day at work? I enjoy spending time with family and friends. We spend a lot of time outside and on Portage Lakes.

The students and co-workers would be surprised to know that you … love being on the water! Whether the lake is frozen or nice and warm, we are out on a boat or snowmobile enjoying whatever crazy weather Ohio brings us, the fun atmosphere and the great scenery.