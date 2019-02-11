Jennifer Schlund, Nordonia Hills, library aide

Mrs. Schlund loves her job. She is a pro-kid, positive and innovative educator who works hard each and every day to make the library a welcoming learning environment for our students.

Todd Stuart, Nordonia Hills, director of curriculum and instruction

Mr. Stuart is one of the most supportive and hard working administrators I have ever worked with. He is a great sounding board for new ideas and the first person to step up to take action to implement a good idea.

Gina Taylor, Manchester Local, assistant district treasurer

Gina Taylor is outstanding and goes beyond the regular regimen of what is expected for the position of an assistant treasurer. Gina takes her position very seriously by going into the district's buildings to talk with teachers, see what our students are doing in classrooms, attending school athletic events and working very long hours to make sure funding is available where needed to make the school the best it can be for the student and community.

Pat Miller, Norton City, head cook — Norton Primary School

Mrs. Miller goes the extra mile to help students every day with their breakfast and lunch orders. She knows every student by name and provides the reassurance that is needed with all students and makes their day better with her warm smile. She truly is the "world's nicest lunch lady."

Joyce Gerber, Norton City, principal — Norton Middle School

Mrs. Gerber truly understands how important it is to support her staff as well as her students. She is always analyzing data and finding ways to prepare them to be more successful in and out of the classroom. Aside from Norton Middle School, she is directly involved in developing the district's five-year strategic plan.

Leah Smith, Barberton City, classroom aide

Leah is dependable, has a positive attitude, and goes above and beyond within the classroom to provide a positive learning experience for the students.

Lynette Miller, Barberton City, secretary

Mrs. Miller takes on many responsibilities in making sure BEE runs smoothly and always does so with a positive attitude and a smile.

Phil White, Archbishop Hoban, maintenance supervisor

Phil is a patient, kind and extremely helpful employee who goes out of his way to make sure people have what they need, sometimes before we even realize there is a need. Through the student work program, Phil also helps support students as they learn the value of hard work and the discipline of doing things the right way.

Vicki Tavenier, Coventry Local, Coventry High School PTA president

Vicki has been in the role of PTA president for every building from elementary through high school. She has participated in every past levy campaign we can remember. She is also highly involved in our sports boosters events.

Toni Johnson, Coventry Local, pupil services administrative assistant

Toni goes above and beyond in all her duties as well as taking care of all of the people she works with without hesitation. Toni enters all special education data into Ohio's data system. She also helps the department with online resources and paperwork associated with the federal grants we receive.

Greg Riffle, Tallmadge City, district maintenance

Greg Riffle has steadfastly worked to make sure our schools are operating at their best for over 25 years. He takes pride in his work, fosters great relationships, and consistently demonstrates his commitment to student success.

Michael Householder, Tallmadge City, high school principal

Mike Householder has been with the Tallmadge City Schools for 21 years as a teacher, assistant principal and principal in the high school, and has always prided himself as a person who makes personal relationships with his students, his staff and his parents. Besides relationships, Mike believes that every student can learn and holds his staff to that high expectation with the understanding that when students leave Tallmadge, they will be either employed, enlisted or enrolled.

Danielle Anderson, Springfield Local, reading para pro

Danielle is a phenomenal para pro at Young Elementary School who works on reading fluency with three different groups. She also helps as an office assistant. Students and staff alike would tell you Mrs. A is one who deserves to be recognized.