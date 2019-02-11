MACEDONIA — Police say they are investigating after a Nordonia High School student allegedly posted a photo of himself on Snapchat advertising that he was selling drugs in a school bathroom.

“A significant amount of Xanax was recovered,” police Lt. Vince Yakopovich said. He didn’t have further details on the amount of medication.

Yakopovich said the 16-year-old Macedonia boy is not in police custody, but a drug trafficking charge is pending in Summit County Juvenile Court.

According to a police report, the school’s office received a phone call at 8 a.m. Wednesday reporting the student had posted the alleged advertisement. School resource officer Glenn Nicholl investigated the report.

Yakopovich said it is unclear where the Xanax came from or whether any of it was actually sold.

“He claims he didn’t sell any, but under Ohio law, advertising for sale or transporting for sale is the same as selling,” Yakopovich said.

