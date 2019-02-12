The founder of two Northeast Ohio fine-dining restaurants aimed at giving people a second chance - Edwins in Shaker Square and Serenite in Medina - will speak at the Akron Roundtable luncheon Feb. 21.

Brandon Edwin Chrostowski will give a talk titled "A More Powerful Yes!" at the luncheon at Quaker Station, 135 South Broadway in downtown Akron.

Tickets for the luncheon, sponsored by the Burton D. Morgan Foundation, are $25 each and include lunch.

The doors will open at 11:45 a.m., lunch will be served at noon and the presentation will begin at 12:20 p.m., with the luncheon ending at 1 p.m.

Online reservations can be made at akronroundtable. org. For last-minute reservations, call 330-247-8682.

In 2007, Chrostowski launched Edwins Leadership & Restaurant Institute, which includes culinary education and life skills training for former prison inmates at its flagship restaurant in Shaker Square. The enterprise also includes Second Chance Life Skills Center, a program at Grafton Correctional Institute, and curriculum for inmates of all 30 Ohio prisons. In December, he opened Edwins Butcher Shop on Buckeye Road in Cleveland, not far from Edwins.

Serenite Restaurant and Culinary Institute opened in Medina last year, and it's program is aimed specifically at opioid addicts already in recovery. Medina County Common Pleas Court judges were the first to approach — —, asking him about expanding his culinary institute south.

The Akron-Summit County main library will partner with the Akron Roundtable for a 4 p.m. Feb. 21 free showing of the Oscar-nominated documentary "Knife Skills," which chronicles the launch of Edwins." Seating will be available on a first come, first-served basis.

Parking is available in the High/Market Deck. For more information, on the showing, call the library's business and government division at 330-643-9020.