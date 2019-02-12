Showcase Meats, a local gem offering fried chicken and a lot more, has something to cluck about.

It’s moving from its small spot — tucked into a residential area in Akron’s Kenmore neighborhood — to a bigger location on nearby Manchester Road.

The new and considerably more visible site is a one-story brick building across from the Word Church property, previously owned by the Akron Baptist Temple.

“We’re very excited,” Showcase employee Mary Jean Richards said Monday at the current location, 1971 16th St. SW. “But we’re going to miss this place.”

The move will happen sometime this spring. The new spot at 2355 Manchester Road, previously a day-care business, will offer more store space and a bigger parking area. Customers at the current location often park in front of the shop, on 16th, or on nearby streets.

Allen Perry started Showcase as a neighborhood shop in 1971. Perry’s daughters, Robin Blaurock and Renee Campbell, now are heavily involved in operations.

Along with the fresh meat, it’s the prepared foods, particularly the chicken and jojos, that keep many customers driving off the beaten path to the small store. Items have been added through the years, including pizza, ribs, subs, deli salads and baked treats, such as brownies and cheesecake. Showcase also has a catering menu.

Customer Anthony Vahalik, who works near the store, is glad Showcase isn’t moving far. “I come here three to four times a week,” Vahalik said. “It’s quick and convenient and good food.”

If you haven’t been there and you’re into old-school spots, I would try to visit before the move. Look for the farm scene, featuring a giant rooster, painted on the front of the white-brick building.

Showcase recommends calling in your chicken order to avoid a wait. The phone is 330-752-4219.

Hours are 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

Hungarian Club

Sisters Sarah Tokodi Stout, 31, and Teresa Tokodi, 28, are among those trying to rejuvenate the Akron Hungarian Club.

They’re helping to promote this Saturday’s Chicken Paprikash Dinner, open to the public. It begins at 2 p.m. at the club, 694 E. Waterloo Road.

The sisters, both nurse practitioners, are natives of Marietta who live in the area; Sarah, 31, moved here first, about seven years ago.

They joined the club last year, after attending a club holiday bazaar they learned about through a Facebook site that promotes Hungarian culture.

Sarah said she and her sister got interested in exploring the culture after their Hungarian grandmother died last year. The sisters’ father moved to the United States with his parents when he has a boy.

“My aunt and my dad, they grew up in the Hungarian Club,” in Dayton, where the family settled, Sarah said wistfully, noting that Akron's club, like ethnic clubs nationwide, has seen a decline in membership. “They were all the time doing things involving the club.”

Cost is $14. Drinks are not included; a cash bar will be available. For reservations, call Teresa at 740-516-8322 or email teresatokodi@gmail.com.

Valentine's meal



Celebrate Valentine’s Day and some University of Akron culinary history at the Crystal Room Bistro in Gallucci Hall on campus.

Dinners are offered Thursdays at the bistro, and Valentine’s Day will mark the first dinner of the semester. It begins at 5:30 p.m., with the last reservations at 7:15.

Thursday’s entrée choices include fettuccine Alfredo, wasabi salmon, chicken supreme and roast pork loin. All come with carrot soup, salad, butternut squash gnocchi and blueberry cobbler.

Reservations for Thursday’s dinner are recommended. Call 330-972-6615. For a complete menu, go to www.uakron.edu/crystal and click on Talk of the Town.

The bistro is also open for lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, but this is the last semester for lunches. UA hospitality students operate the bistro, and the hospitality program’s degree tracks are being phased out, along with more than 70 others on the main campus. Additionally, the long-discussed razing of Gallucci Hall will take place this fall, opening up green space.

The Thursday night dinners may be offered in the fall in another location as the program winds down.

Empty Bowl

Akron's popular Empty Bowl event will run from 1 to 3 p.m. March 17 (yep, St. Patrick’s Day) at Summit Artspace, 140 E. Market St. in downtown Akron.

The event is a fundraiser for the Good Samaritan Hunger Center in Akron, and will feature soups from eight local establishments, breads, desserts and nonalcoholic drinks. The $50 tickets include bowls made by local ceramic artists. For tickets and more information, go to goodsamaritanhungercenter.org.

Art and Appetite

Zeber-Martell Studio and Gallery in downtown Akron is hosting Art and Appetite on Feb. 22 and 23, with cooking instructor Kathy Lehr demonstrating how to prepare and serve her favorite small bites.

Along with sampling the dishes, participants will learn how to plate them on handmade serving pieces. They'll also take home a serving plate from the studio/gallery at 43 Furnace St. in downtown's Northside district.

Each class is from 6:30 to 9 p.m., and each costs $78. To register, call 330-253-3808.

Grocery boxes

These go fast. Acme Fresh Markets is offering a limited supply of reusable, collapsible grocery boxes with straps beginning Thursday at just one store: the newly revamped one in Norton.

What's so special about the box? It features designs by local artist and gallery owner Don Drumm. Another Drumm-designed box sold out quickly last year.

Acme also sells Don Drumm reusable grocery bags at its stores.

The "Busy Lady" box — with a design including a woman's face — will sell for $7.99, $2 less than the previous box.

At last week's ribbon-cutting for the refurbished store, Acme officials said the Akron-based grocery chain was donating $5,000 to Norton City Schools. The school district also will get 1 percent of sales at the store on Saturday and Sunday. The Norton store is at 3200 Greenwich Road.

Wine tasting



An Italian Vacation Wine Tasting will run from 7 to 9 p.m. Feb. 22 at the Mustard Seed Market in Montrose.

It will feature Italian reds and whites, as well as sparkling wine. Appetizer portions of pastas and sauces, cheeses and breads and tiramisu are included. Cost is $35 in advance or $40 at the door. Sign up at the customer service counter or on EventBrite.

On March 15, the store will have a California Dreamin' wine tasting featuring wines from that state. Also next month, a Wine 101 class will be offered. Details will be available later.

The Montrose Mustard Seed is at 3885 W. Market St. in Bath.

