A 42-year-old Goodyear Heights man faces a slew of charges after police say he beat his girlfriend with a gun, fired shots inside their home and threatened to kill her.

The incident happened about 6 a.m. Friday in the 1700 block of Malasia Road.

When officers arrived, they found a woman who had been beaten at a neighbor's house and her boyfriend — Shawn P. Harris — on the run.

The woman told police Harris let a friend borrow her son's truck. When she woke up Harris, he started punching and grabbing her. He then went upstairs, broke into her son's locked bedroom and came back with a handgun, police said.

Harris then pistol-whipped the woman and fired several shots threatening to kill her, police said.

When the woman tried to call for help on her mobile phone, Harris grabbed the phone, jumped into the truck of the woman's son and drove away, police said.

Police later found Harris in North Canton, where he was taken into custody without incident. He was charged with felonious assault, aggravated robbery, domestic violence and other charges.

Paramedics treated the injured woman at her home and she refused further medical treatment, police said.