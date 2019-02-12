Akron officers finishing a call near Callis Tower Monday afternoon heard gunshots, saw two males running and followed footprints in the snow to three handguns hidden nearby, police said.

No one was injured in the gunfire, but two 18-year-olds — Dazzmond Lenoir and Zaid Thomas, both of Akron — face charges for discharging firearms, tampering with evidence and receiving stolen property.

The incident happened about 1:30 p.m. as officers were leaving a call near Fleming Drive. They heard three or four shots fired, detained Lenoir and Thomas, and then retraced the suspects' footprints in the snow. Police said they found one 9mm and two .380-caliber handguns in the 100 block of nearby Ogle Terrace. Police following footprints also found two spent shell casings in the 100 block of Basin Terrace.

The 9mm handgun had been reported stolen in Cleveland, police said. They did not say where the .380s came from.







