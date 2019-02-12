HOSPITALS

Clinic completes renovation

of Akron General laboratory

Cleveland Clinic Akron General has opened a newly renovated electrophysiology lab, spending $2.8 million for care to patients for irregular heart rhythms, implants and cardiac testing.

The renovation includes a two-room electrophysiology suite that doubles Akron General’s capacity to perform highly complex cases. It includes a robotic navigation system, imaging system, 3D cardiac mapping, cryoablation system and photoablation laser. A third procedure room is designed for less complex cases, which helps increase efficiency for procedures.

TRUCKING

New England Motor Freight

seeks bankruptcy protection

Trucking company New England Motor Freight Inc., which has a terminal in Summit County, on Monday filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

The company, based in Elizabeth, N.J., has a terminal in Richfield where about 100 people work. Hourly NEMF employees are represented by the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers.

The regional trucker also has terminals in the Cincinnati, Columbus and Toledo areas in Ohio and elsewhere in the Midwest, Northeast and Mid-Atlantic states.

NEMF filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in New Jersey and issued a statement saying it intended to use the Chapter 11 proceedings “to facilitate an orderly wind-down of its operations.” The filing includes NEMF affiliated businesses.

The company’s bankruptcy filing listed assets of $100 million to $500 million and debts between $50 million and $100 million, plus tens of millions more owed to banks.

AIRLINES

Allegiant adds new flights

between Nashville and CLE

Allegiant Air will start flying between Cleveland Hopkins International Airport and Nashville starting May 16, the Plain Dealer reported. The flight will run twice a week, on Thursdays and Sundays.

This is the second announcement in the past month for Allegiant’s Cleveland service. In January, the carrier announced new routes between Cleveland and Charleston, South Carolina, and Norfolk, Virginia. Those routes start in June.

The new flights to and from Nashville don’t have consistent departure times; depending on the date, some leave in the morning and some in the afternoon.

LOANS

Record 7 million in U.S.

overdue on car payments

A record 7 million Americans are 90 days or more behind on their auto loan payments, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York reported Tuesday, even more than during the wake of the financial crisis era.

Economists warn this is a red flag. Despite the strong economy and low unemployment rate, many Americans are struggling to pay their bills.

A car loan is typically the first payment people make because a vehicle is critical to getting to work, and someone can live in a car if all else fails. When car loan delinquencies rise, it is a sign of significant duress among low-income and working-class Americans.