Cleveland Clinic Akron General has opened a newly renovated electrophysiology lab, spending $2.8 million for care to patients for irregular heart rhythms, implants and cardiac testing.

The renovation includes a two-room electrophysiology suite that doubles Akron General’s capacity to perform highly complex cases. It includes a robotic navigation system, imaging system, 3-D cardiac mapping, cryoablation system, and photoablation laser. A third procedure room is designed for less complex cases, which helps increase efficiency for procedures.

The suite is designed for a better experience for patients on procedures that include atrial fibrillation ablations, pacemaker implants, ICD implants, cardioversions, and transesophageal echocardiograms.

“Cleveland Clinic Akron General’s new electrophysiology lab is designed with the best interests of our patients and caregivers in creating a department that allows patients to be most comfortable and caregivers to have the best tools to provide high quality and safety,” said Dr. Robert Schweikert, chief of cardiology and medical director of electrophysiology.