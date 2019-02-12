The Cleveland office of the FBI this month welcomed Eric B. Smith as its new special agent in charge.

Smith, 49, most recently served as a special assistant to FBI Director Christopher Wray in Washington, D.C.

But Smith is not unfamiliar with Cleveland. In 2008, he spent two years supervising Northeast Ohio's counterterrorism squad and joint terrorism task force before heading on to a counterterrorism task force at Fort Bragg and being deployed to Bagram, Afghanistan.

In 2013, Smith returned to Cleveland and was promoted to assistant special agent in charge of counterterrorism and cyber matters, and later assumed oversight of the intelligence program.

Smith moved on to work at FBI headquarters in Washington, D.C. before returning Feb. 4 to run the Cleveland office.

Before joining the FBI, Smith was an officer in the U.S. Army, primarily in airborne rapid deployment forces at Fort Bragg. He graduated from the U.S. Army Airborne School and the U.S. Army Ranger School. He served as a battalion intelligence officer, an airborne rifle platoon leader, a company executive officer, and a company commander.

His military awards and decorations include the U.S. Army Ranger Tab, the Senior Parachutist Badge, the Royal Australian Parachutist Badge, and the German Schutzenschnur (shooting badge).

Smith graduated from Eastern Kentucky University in 1991. In 2009, he received his master’s degree in homeland security studies from the Naval Postgraduate School’s Center for Homeland Defense and Security in Monterey, Calif.