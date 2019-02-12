CUYAHOGA FALLS — A City Council member said he is stepping down from his position this week because his spouse is expected to be appointed to a city cabinet position.

Council member Paul Colavecchio last Wednesday submitted a letter to council Clerk Dana Capriulo stating he would be resigning from his seat on Feb. 15.

Colavecchio said he is leaving the job because his wife, Diana, is “seriously being considered” for the city’s community development director position that was vacated by Diane Sheridan in early January.

Mayor Don Walters said “if all goes as planned,” he will ask council to confirm Diana Colavecchio as the city’s new community development director on Feb. 25.

“If confirmed, she will start with the city the same week,” said Walters.

Paul Colavecchio added it would be an “obvious conflict of interest” for him to continue serving on council if Diana Colavecchio becomes the community development director.

“I decided to step down for the betterment of the city,” said Colavecchio.

Diana Colavecchio is currently the clerk of courts for the Stow Municipal Court. She did not immediately return a call seeking comment.

