Dominion Energy on Tuesday announced a plan to voluntarily cut methane emissions in half by 2030.

The effort seeks to:

• Reduce or eliminate gas venting during planned maintenance and inspections.

• Replace older equipment across the natural gas utility's system with new, low-emission equipment.

• Expand leak detection and repair programs.

The Richmond, Va.-based company estimated the reduction in emissions will have the same environmental benefit as taking 2.3 million cars off the road for a year or planting 180 million new trees. Dominion serves nearly 7.5 million customers in 18 states.

“We recognize we need to do more to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to further combat climate change,” said Diane Leopold, president and CEO of Dominion Energy’s Gas Infrastructure Group. “We’ve made significant progress, but we’re determined to go much further.”

Dominion Energy Ohio spokesman Neil Durbin said the new initiative builds on a $4 billion, 25-year program begun in 2008 to replace bare metal lines with corrosion-resistant coated steel and plastic piping line.