Reducing state regulations, criminal sentencing overhauls, $100 million for school facilities and making most abortions illegal are among the priority bills Senate Republicans plan to pass this session.

A bill making abortions illegal once a fetal heartbeat can be detected, usually around six or seven weeks of pregnancy, will be a priority early this session, said Senate President Larry Obhof, R-Medina. The House also is likely to take swift action, and Gov. Mike DeWine has said he will sign the bill, which anti-abortion rights advocates say they expect to occur by late spring.

Similar heartbeat laws have been struck down by courts in three states, and Ohio’s law likely would face an immediate court challenge. Former Gov. John Kasich twice vetoed the bill.

“Our focus in the Senate over the next two years will be creating an environment in this state that opens opportunities for every Ohioan,” Obhof said of the overall Senate priorities.

Criminal sentencing

One focus will be on criminal sentencing reform, a work in progress and the subject of a failed 2018 statewide ballot issue that attempted to reduce penalties and prison sentences for drug possession.

Obhof said he expects some of the proposals offered last year jointly by Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein and Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O’Brien will be part of a Senate criminal sentencing reform plan.

Klein and O’Brien made a list of proposals, including a goal of reducing most fourth- and fifth-degree felony drug possession offenses to first-degree misdemeanors, with a presumption of probation if an offender agrees to treatment. They also called for a presumption against jail time for technical probation violations, extended record-sealing eligibility for drug possession, and eliminating mandatory drug sentences except for major drug-offender charges.

“Details are a little missing right now,” Sen. John Eklund, R-Chardon, said of the Senate plan. Proposals will recognize the intersection of drug addiction and mental health issues, he said, and “it’s going to recognize the fact that people can seek and achieve redemption. I think we put roadblocks in the way of people who pursue redemption.”

School facilities

Rather than wait until the next capital budget, Obhof said the Senate wants to approve more than $100 million for school facilities construction to help some districts that are ready to go, but state funding is not available.

“It is something we generally deal with in the capital budget ... but we thought, let’s put some additional money in there on top of what we can do next time,” Obhof said. “Let’s get it sooner rather than later, so if there are districts that are next in line that have been waiting, let’s make sure they have the resources this year... instead of arbitrarily waiting 18 months.”

Ohio has spent about $12.1 billion on its school facilities program, with 281 district facilities completed and another 116 with plans that have been fully or partially funded.

Rick Savors, spokesman for the Ohio Facilities Construction Commission, said all funding through June 2020 has been committed to ongoing projects. But there are eight districts that, if money was available, are ready to begin their construction projects.

“What we have has been committed, and as rapidly as we get more money, we will put that toward projects that are out there and get new projects started,” Savors said.

In addition to districts coming up for their turn on the list, Savors said, the current funding issue is a result of some lapsed districts that finally passed their local revenue share, thus inserting themselves into the funding line.

When the state offers facilities money, a district has 13 months to pass its local revenue share, or else it becomes “lapsed” and that money is offered to the next district in line. However, if a lapsed district does later pass its local share, by law it becomes a funding priority.

Regulations

Senate Bill 1 will be a proposal aimed at reducing state regulations by 30 percent over the next three years. A similar bill passed the Senate last June with Democratic opposition but died in the House.

“What we can do at our level is get government out of the way, create the opportunity for greater growth,” Obhof said.

Lake Erie cleanup

The question remains about how serious lawmakers will get about reducing the agricultural runoff that continues to be a leading cause of toxic algal blooms in Lake Erie. A pair of farmers, Sens. Bob Peterson, R-Sabina, and Brian Hill, R-Zanesville, will be working on legislation along with Sen. Matt Dolan, R-Chagrin Falls, who represents areas along Lake Erie.

DeWine has indicated support for a $1 billion bond issue aimed at water cleanup – a proposal introduced in the Senate last session but not passed, and Peterson indicated that may be part of the plan. “The challenge of finding dollars and how best to do that is a piece of it. Some of what we need is to make investments in practices that show benefits based on research.”

Dolan said he’s disappointed that some dollars approved last session for Lake Erie issues were not spent.

“People recognize there is an issue,” Dolan said. “Where can we create best practices, how much do they cost, and who’s going to help pay for them? I think it’s a balance.”

For northwest Ohio, the nutrient runoff is the biggest problem, Dolan said. In other waterways, it’s a manure issue, he said.

