ALLIANCE — The former T&W Forge building is headed for the scrapyard.

Demolition of the complex, now owned by Jim Wallace Land Co. based in Sagamore Hills, started in January. Wallace bought the property in November. His company specializes in demolishing older factories and recycling material from the structures.

Wallace said steel and other metals in the building, as well as the bricks, will be recycled. Once the building is cleared, the land will be offered for sale. The property in the 900 block of West Ely Street is 11.85 acres, according to Stark County records. Across from the demolition site on the north side of Ely, Wallace owns another 3.5 acres of former T&W Forge property that already is vacant.

Cleveland-based SIFCO Industries closed the facility in 2017. The company, which bought T&W Forge in December 2010, cited the loss of a key customer in 2015 as the reason for closing. Production moved to a facility in the Cleveland area. The decision meant the loss of nearly 40 jobs.

The T&W Forge complex is separate from its next door neighbor T&W Stamping, which is part of Durrel Partners, an investment firm in Twinsburg.

The T&W operations once were part of Transue & Williams, a company that formed in the 1890s to forge steel parts. Parts of the T&W Forge complex are more than 100 years old.