The National Weather Service has tongue in cheek issued a "small dog warning" as windy weather is expected through Wednesday afternoon.

The weather service says residents should hold onto small pooches as wind gusts beyond 50 miles per hour are possible.

The area is under a wind advisory from 7 p.m. Tuesday to 4 p.m. Wednesday. It will be particularly gusty in open areas and along the Lake Erie shoreline.

Forecasters are particularly concerned that the recent heavy rains have saturated the ground, which could lead to some trees "easily" falling down. And colder temperatures could led to some icing on trees, bringing down limbs.

"Scattered power outages may be possible," the weather service says. "Traveling with high profile vehicles may be difficult."

Northeast Ohio is under a flood watch through Tuesday night as some areas were soaked by more than a half an inch of rain from the latest storm.

The rain combined with melting snow and ice on rivers caused some flooding and prompted a handful of road closings.

Snow showers are predicted early Wednesday with about an inch of snow expected. Valentine's Day will be cloudy with a high in the mid 40s. Rain returns Friday, with snow possible on Sunday.

