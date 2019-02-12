ALLIANCE — A 60-year-old man was struck by a pickup and seriously injured Monday while walking at the intersection of Fairview Place and State Street.

Larry Gale Lowther of Alliance was in critical condition at Aultman Hospital, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said. He was walking westbound on the north side of the road in the crosswalk of Fairview at 11 a.m. when he was hit by a 2019 Dodge Ram driven by Spencer Cole Salle, 19, of Canton. Salle was traveling eastbound on State and was attempting to turn northbound on Fairview, the patrol said.

During the impact, Lowther was thrown north of the intersection.

Lowther was transported by the Alliance Fire Department to the hospital. Salle was not injured in the crash.

Alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.