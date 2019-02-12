Katy Perry pulls shoes

after blackface criticism

Katy Perry's fashion line has pulled two types of shoes after some people compared them to blackface.

The Ora Face Block Heel and Rue Face Slip-On Loafers were released last summer in nine different colors. They included protruding eyes, nose and red lips.

In a statement released Tuesday by the singer and company, they said the shoes were "envisioned as a nod to modern art and surrealism." The singer says she was saddened when she learned they were being compared to blackface and were "immediately removed" from the company's website.

Cardi B deactivates

her Instagram account

Cardi B has deactivated her Instagram account following social media criticism of her winning a Grammy for best rap album.

Some people said the 26-year-old rapper didn't deserve the Grammy over other nominees. The criticism was amplified by a now-deleted BET tweet that pitted Cardi B against her longtime rival Nicki Minaj.

Cardi B shared an expletive-laden video prior to deleting her account saying it's not her style "for people to put other people down to uplift somebody else." She then pointed out how people said she was snubbed when she didn't win for her debut single "Bodak Yellow" last year despite two nominations.

21 Savage granted

bond, awaits release

Grammy-nominated rapper 21 Savage was granted bond for release Tuesday after spending more than a week in federal immigration custody, but he wasn't freed right away, his lawyer said.

The rapper, whose given name is She'yaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, was arrested during a targeted immigration operation early on Feb. 3. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials said at the time that the British citizen had overstayed his visa and had a felony conviction.

Abraham-Joseph, 26, was granted bond too late Tuesday to be released right away, immigration lawyer Charles Kuck said by phone, adding that he anticipates his client will be released Wednesday.