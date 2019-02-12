Portage County Common Pleas Court Judge Becky Doherty was charged Sunday with drunken driving in Brimfield, according to a filing in Kent Municipal Court.

At 9:16 p.m. Sunday, a Brimfield police officer was called after Doherty, who was getting onto the on ramp for eastbound Interstate 76 at Route 43, drove off the road into a ditch. She was charged with operating a vehicle under the influence, a first-degree misdemeanor, for a first offense.

Doherty refused to take a breathalyzer test at the scene, according to the court record. The crash report indicates that alcohol is suspected in the crash.

She was driving a 2016 silver GMC SUV that belongs to an Akron woman and was the only person in the vehicle. The SUV had minor damage and Doherty was not injured, according to the Brimfield police report.

The report notes that the road was snowy and dark at the time of the crash.

Doherty, who lives in Ravenna, was elected as a common pleas court judge in 2014. She previously was chief of the criminal division of the Mahoning County Prosecutor’s Office from 2009 until she was elected to the bench, served as a solicitor for the village of Lakemore in Summit County, and was a criminal prosecutor from 1992 to 2008 in the violent crime unit of the Summit County Prosecutor’s Office.

She is scheduled to appear in Portage County Municipal Court in Kent at 8:15 a.m. Friday. Doherty did not respond to a phone call for comment on Tuesday.

