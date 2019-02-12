CANTON: A Canton City School District bus driver and bus assistant are facing discipline after they left a preschooler on a school bus alone for nearly two hours.

Interim Superintendent Barbara J. Maceyak said the bus driver and assistant failed to follow safety procedures Friday morning when they did not check the bus for students who might still be on board at the end of their route. The 4-year-old boy who was left behind was not injured.

“The district would like to sincerely apologize for the unfortunate and inexcusable mistake that happened (Friday),” Maceyak wrote in a statement. “The safety and security of our students is our highest priority and something every one of our employees takes very seriously. ... We will work diligently to ensure that safety procedures are strictly followed. The district will exercise all of its legal authority to ensure that the bus driver faces the appropriate consequences.”

Maceyak on Monday declined to specify what type of discipline the two employees face, stating that the employees have rights to due process. She confirmed that neither employee is currently working on a district bus.