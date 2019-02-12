AKRON

Man charged with beating

girlfriend and firing shots



A 42-year-old Goodyear Heights man faces a slew of charges after police say he beat his girlfriend with a gun, fired shots inside their home and threatened to kill her.

The incident happened about 6 a.m. Friday in the 1700 block of Malasia Road.

The woman had taken refuge at a neighbor's home when officers arrived.

She told police that her boyfriend, Shawn P. Harris, had let a friend borrow her son's truck. When she woke up Harris, he started punching her. He then went upstairs, broke into her son's locked bedroom and came back with a handgun, police said.

Harris then pistol-whipped the woman and fired several shots, threatening to kill her, police said.

When the woman tried to call for help, Harris grabbed the phone, jumped into the truck of the woman's son and drove away, police said.

Police later found Harris in North Canton, where he was taken into custody without incident. He was charged with felonious assault, aggravated robbery, domestic violence and other charges.

Paramedics treated the woman at her home and she refused further medical treatment, police said.

Police arrest two teens

after hearing gunshots

Akron officers finishing a call near Callis Tower on Monday afternoon heard gunshots, saw two males running and followed footprints in the snow to three handguns hidden nearby, police said.

No one was injured in the gunfire, but two 18-year-olds — Dazzmond Lenoir and Zaid Thomas, both of Akron — face charges of discharging firearms, tampering with evidence and receiving stolen property.

The incident happened about 1:30 p.m. as officers were leaving a call near Fleming Drive. They heard three or four shots fired, detained Lenoir and Thomas, and then retraced their footprints in the snow. Police said they found one 9mm and two .380-caliber handguns in the 100 block of nearby Ogle Terrace. Police following footprints also found two spent shell casings in the 100 block of Basin Terrace.

The 9mm handgun had been reported stolen in Cleveland, police said. They did not say where the .380s came from.

ALLIANCE

Pedestrian hospitalized

after being hit by truck

A 60-year-old man was struck by a pickup and seriously injured Monday while walking at the intersection of Fairview Place and State Street.

Larry Gale Lowther of Alliance was in critical condition at Aultman Hospital, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said. He was walking westbound on the north side of the road in the crosswalk of Fairview at 11 a.m. when he was hit by a 2019 Dodge Ram driven by Spencer Cole Salle, 19, of Canton. Salle was traveling east on State and was attempting to turn north on Fairview, the patrol said.

During the impact, Lowther was thrown north of the intersection.

The Alliance Fire Department transported Lowther to the Canton hospital. Salle was not injured in the crash.

Authorities said alcohol did not appear to be a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.

OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY

Student, alleged abductor

found dead in Kentucky

An Ohio State University student who police said was abducted at gunpoint and her alleged abductor are dead in Kentucky, a law enforcement source confirmed to Beacon Journal partner News 5 Cleveland.

Authorities said Ty’rell Pounds abducted Skylar Williams at gunpoint from the parking lot at Ohio State University’s Mansfield campus Monday morning.

On Tuesday, police released a frantic 911 call made by a woman who said she was with a witness to the abduction.

PORTAGE COUNTY

Woman sentenced to jail

for shooting her pet dog

A Shalersville woman was sentenced Monday to 180 days in the Portage County Jail for shooting her 16-month-old American bulldog.

Annette Musser, 38, also was fined $300 and ordered to pay $3,216.08 in restitution to the Portage Animal Protective League for Gemma’s surgeries. She will serve community control once she is released from jail.

Musser shot the dog while she was intoxicated on Sept. 16. She pleaded guilty to cruelty to animals, a fifth-degree felony, in December.

She is also banned from owning animals for the next five years, and as a convicted felon under Ohio law is not allowed to possess a firearm.

The dog was taken by the Animal Protective League after the incident in September and given multiple surgeries after she was shot in the shoulder. She is still at the shelter.

Beacon Journal/Ohio.com GateHouse Media Ohio