Trucking company New England Motor Freight Inc., which has a terminal in Summit County, on Monday filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

The company, based in Elizabeth, N.J., has a terminal in Richfield where about 100 people work. Hourly NEMF employees are represented by the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers.

The regional trucker also has terminals in the Cincinnati, Columbus and Toledo areas in Ohio and elsewhere in the Midwest, Northeast and Mid-Atlantic states.

NEMF filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in New Jersey and issued a statement saying it intended to use the Chapter 11 proceedings “to facilitate an orderly wind-down of its operations.” The filing includes NEMF affiliated businesses.

The company’s bankruptcy filing listed assets of $100 million to $500 million and debts between $50 million and $100 million, plus tens of millions more owed to banks.