Pardons, foreign emoluments and impeachment clauses in the U.S. Constitution have been in the news lately, and are the topic of an en-to-the-public program at 5 p.m. Feb. 21 the University of Akron.

Will Huhn, distinguished professor of law emeritus at UA, will be the featured speaker at the program, which will be in the Brennan Courtroom at the UA law school, 150 University Ave. The school is at the corner of University and Wolf Ledges Parkway.

The event will involve audience members who will assume roles and recreate the discussions of the framers of the U.S. Constitution. “Come and show us your best Benjamin Franklin, James Madison, or Alexander Hamilton,” says a flier for the program.







