Akron Children’s Hospital is further widening its care network with the introduction of cardiac clinics in Marietta next week, the hospital said in a news release Wednesday.

Dr. J.R. Bockoven, Akron Children’s associate clinical director and director of outreach education for cardiology will begin seeing patients at the Strecker Cancer Building on the Marietta Memorial Hospital campus on the first and third Monday of each month for employees on the Marietta Memorial Health System health plan.

Children's offers pediatric and adult congenital cardiology services at 15 clinics throughout Ohio.