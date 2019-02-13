The University of Akron's oldest undergrad — Zippy — pauses when she sees Cavaliers mascot Moondog on the dating app Tinder. Something about the precious pooch turns off the kangaroo and she swipes left, looking for someone else.

Flash, her ex from Kent State, pops up next. Any love Zippy once felt for the golden eagle has clearly withered. She swipes left again.

Then Zippy sees him — the backward blue baseball hat, the unblinking dark eyes, the gently curved smile of that yellow beak. She swipes right for Webster — the Akron RubberDucks' mascot — and it is a Tinder match. The quack-quack-waddle-waddler has swiped right on Zippy's Tinder profile, too.

Akron has a new furry power couple. The university revealed the May-December romance in a new promotional video on the eve of Valentine's Day.

Like many Akronites, Zippy and Webster spent their first date holding hands at Canal Park and eating sandwiches at nearby Diamond Deli.

At 65, Zippy is a cougar of a kangaroo. Webster, whose duck age is not clear, appears much younger — maybe generations her junior.

But the age difference appears to be no obstacle. Neither are other romantic entanglements.

Zippy and Webster were both single and looking for love, UA officials said. (The RubberDucks' other quacker, Rubberta, is Webster's sister, not his girlfriend.)

Could Zippy soon have a bouncing kangaroo-duckling in her senior citizen pouch?

Anything is probably possible once kangaroos start dating ducks.

