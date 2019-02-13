Happy Valentine's Day.

So I'm still trying to figure out why we created a special day with cards, flowers and chocolates to honor something as grisly as the St. Valentine's Day Massacre.

Kidding.

By the way, did you know there is a Mob Museum in Las Vegas? Just found that out.

Not to be confused with the Museum of Death in San Diego, which was moved to Hollywood in 1999 after the curators attempted to buy enough memorabilia to re-create the entire Heaven's Gate mass suicide scene. That generated so much bad publicity that the landlord tossed them out.

Because the new Hollywood Boulevard location could hold only a third of the collection, a branch was opened in 2014 in New Orleans.

Your favorite columnist made the mistake of entering the San Diego version many, many moons ago when he succumbed to peer-group pressure. If you ever have a chance — don't. Just don't.

Change at Hopkins

Cleveland Hopkins airport has finally regained its senses. But only part of them, and only temporarily.

Thanks to a directive from Mayor Frank Jackson, the airport reversed its policy on drop-off and pickup procedures for taxis, limos, Ubers and Lyfts. Starting Monday, those companies will again be allowed to drop their passengers right in front of the main terminal.

That had been the practice from the dawn of aviation until last year, when the airport's director decided the best way to thin out traffic on the entry road to the airport was to divert those kinds of vehicles to a spot far, far away.

The same reason was offered in 2016 when he decided to move shuttle buses from off-site parking lots and hotels away from the main terminal to a location euphemistically referred to as the “Ground Transportation Center,” which in reality is a flimsy, unheated, plastic-and-canvas-covered walkway that eventually leads to an actual building that eventually leads to the check-in area.

After leaving the narrow walkway, you have to schlep your luggage down an escalator or elevator to another level, walk about 75 yards to another escalator or elevator and go back up two levels to the check-in level.

Total distance: more than 200 yards — dragging along both carry-on and checked luggage. Particularly nice if you are elderly or handicapped.

At some yet-to-be-announced date, the shuttle buses from off-site lots and hotels also will be returning to main terminal — but only temporarily.

That switch will last just long enough for the airport to dump more money into the Ground Transportation Center. Heaters and canopies will help somewhat, but the entire arrangement will still be third rate, an embarrassment for a city the size of Cleveland.

As I've noted before, a permanent fix will not be forthcoming — if at all — until at least a couple of years after the new airport master plan is finished in 2021.

Airport Director Robert Kennedy told me last year that the change was made because, ever since Cleveland lost its United Airlines hub, the vast majority of passengers are starting and ending their trips at Hopkins, rather than just passing through, adding significantly more ground traffic. But when that change was made three years ago, total passenger traffic was massively lower — 37 percent — than it was in 2000, when Hopkins was still a hub.

I'm still not convinced the Ground Transportation Center wasn't created to frustrate local travelers enough that they would patronize the airport's own on-site parking lots.

Happy ending

The West Side Leader recently printed a report about a little dust-up at a Copley motel. A woman's husband “took her clothing while she was in the room with another man.” The husband told police he took her clothes because “he had purchased them for her.”

That excuse might have gained a little traction, but things went awry for the husband when police discovered that Jackson Township had a warrant out for his arrest.

The report concluded, “The woman retrieved her clothing and said she would check out of the motel the following day.”

Hey, with hubby out of the way, might as well spend the whole night, eh?

