MANUFACTURING

BWX Technologies begins

expansion in Barberton

BWX Technologies Inc. officially broke ground Wednesday on a four-year, $80 million expansion of its Barberton manufacturing plant that is expected to add more than 80 jobs in upcoming years.

The Virginia-based company, which makes naval nuclear power plant components, began work on a foundation for an $11 million vertical turning machine installation. The Barberton plant, which has about 650 employees, makes heavy components for nuclear reactors used in submarines and aircraft carriers.

The foundation work is expected to take nine months to complete and use enough concrete to fill 160 trucks, the company said.

The new machine that will be installed will, when finished, be more than four stories high, 56 feet wide and capable of processing parts that weigh up to 110 tons, the company said.

As part of public financial incentives given to the project, BWX Technologies agreed to add 82 full-time positions and $5.8 million in payroll in Barberton. The plant currently has a payroll of $60.5 million.

MEDICINE

Akron Children's Hospital

to offer service in Marietta

Akron Children’s Hospital is further widening its care network with the introduction of cardiac clinics in Marietta next week, the hospital said in a news release Wednesday.

Dr. J.R. Bockoven, Akron Children’s associate clinical director and director of outreach education for cardiology, will begin seeing patients at the Strecker Cancer Building on the Marietta Memorial Hospital campus on the first and third Monday of each month for employees on the Marietta Memorial Health System health plan.

Children's offers pediatric and adult congenital cardiology services at 15 clinics throughout Ohio.

TECHNOLOGY

New Google investments

include Ohio data center

Google said Wednesday it will invest more than $13 billion in building data centers and offices across the United States this year, with an emphasis on the Midwest and South.

The Columbus Dispatch reported that the plan includes development of a $600 million data center in New Albany.

The Mountain View, Calif.-based company is also expanding along the coasts, including in Seattle, the San Francisco Bay Area and New York.

RESTAURANTS

Panera ends experiment

with 'pay what you wish'

Panera Bread is closing the last of its experimental cafes that let customers pay what they wished.

The company says its Panera Cares location in Boston will close Friday after six years. Panera says it's helping employees find jobs at other locations.

Panera opened its first Panera Cares restaurant in Clayton, Missouri, in 2010. It later opened similar stores in Chicago; Dearborn, Michigan; Portland, Oregon; and Boston. All eventually closed.

In a statement, Panera said the stores were no longer viable. A spokeswoman said the company wouldn't elaborate.