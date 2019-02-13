BWX Technologies Inc. officially broke ground Wednesday on a four-year, $80 million expansion of its Barberton manufacturing plant that is expected to add more than 80 jobs in upcoming years.

The Virginia-based company, which makes naval nuclear power plant components, began work on a foundation for an $11 million vertical turning machine installation. The Barberton plant, which has about 650 employees, makes heavy components for nuclear reactors used in submarines and aircraft carriers.

The foundation work is expected to take nine months to complete and use enough concrete to fill 160 trucks, the company said.

The new machine that will be installed will, when finished, be more than four stories high, 56 feet wide and capable of processing parts that weigh up to 110 tons, the company said.

As part of public financial incentives given to the project, BWX Technologies agreed to add 82 full-time positions and $5.8 million in payroll in Barberton. The plant currently has a payroll of $60.5 million.

BWX is also going to spend about $50 million to expand its Euclid plant.