WOOSTER — A Chippewa Township man pleaded guilty Tuesday morning to one count of murder, a charge stemming from the stabbing death of his 73-year-old mother last September.

Charles Ferguson, 56, of the 14700 block of Oak Grove Drive, entered his plea before Judge Corey Spitler. After pleading guilty to the murder charge, an unspecified felony, prosecutors dropped four remaining charges, including an additional murder count, one count of attempted murder and two counts of felonious assault.

Ferguson faces a maximum sentence of 15 years to life in prison and a maximum fine of $15,000. Spitler ordered a pre-sentence investigation, and postponed sentencing until March 20 at 1:30 p.m., according to online court records.

Spitler said Ferguson will not be eligible for judicial release, though assistant prosecutor Michael Cooper said the state would not object to parole for Ferguson after 15 years in prison.

Ferguson has been in the Wayne County Jail since Sept. 3, when he stabbed his mother Linda multiple times in their residence in the Oak Park Estates mobile home park, authorities said. Capt. Doug Hunter of the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office said Charles Ferguson and his mother Linda got into a dispute that “resulted in the suspect using a knife on the victim.”

After stabbing his mother, Ferguson left the scene and got a ride with a friend to Barberton, “where he apparently told people he had just killed his mother,” Hunter said. The people Ferguson was with called Barberton police, who came to their location.

Barberton police then called the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office to check on the woman.

“Deputies arrived on scene and found the woman laying in a pool of blood in the living room of the residence,” Hunter said. ”... It appears that when this man left the residence, he thought that he had inflicted life-threatening injuries to his mother.”

“I think it’s fair to say he left her for dead,” Hunter added.

Officials initially believed Linda Ferguson’s wounds were serious, but not life-threatening. Charles Ferguson was originally charged with attempted murder and felonious assault and held in lieu of $250,000 bond.

After Linda Ferguson died of her injuries in late October, prosecutors secured a supplemental indictment charging Charles Ferguson with two counts of murder.

