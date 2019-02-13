MACEDONIA — ButterBurger fans, take heart.

Culver’s, the restaurant chain famous for hamburgers served on buttered buns and frozen custard, is opening a location at 8142 Golden Link Blvd. Construction is under way and the restaurant hopes to open in May.

The Macedonia Culver’s will be the second Culver’s in Northeast Ohio. The first one opened in Avon last year.

Culver's was founded in 1984 in Sauk City, Wisc., by Craig and Lea Culver, along with Craig's parents George and Ruth. The chain now has more than 650 family-owned and franchise restaurants in 24 states.

The hiring process for managers is going to begin in the next month or so, local owner Steve Skomski said. He will start hiring workers by the end of April. He said he is planning to hire around 70 team members and eight managers.

“We’re looking for enthusiastic people who enjoy putting a smile on people’s faces,” he said. “People who are naturally gregarious and like to enjoy themselves at work. We like to have that type of customer-focused attitude.”

Anyone interested in applying may go to https://recruiting.talentreef.com/culvers.

Skomski said Mayor Nick Molnar has assured him work on an access road into the Golden Link shopping center from state Route 8 will begin as soon as the asphalt companies open around April 15.

Molnar said he’s been getting a lot of calls about the construction going on in the Golden Link plaza.

“I get calls quite often from people wondering what it is and how long,” he said. “We’re obviously pretty excited to have them and get them up and running.”

The mayor said work can’t begin on the access road until spring because hot-mix asphalt is not being produced right now.

And as far as the ButterBurger goes, Molnar is a believer.

“I’ll tell you what, I had one out in Avon and they are amazing. Absolutely amazing,” he said. “It’s excellent. I’ve gone out there several times just for the burgers.”

