A Denver man faces multiple drug charges after the Ohio State Highway Patrol says it seized 14 pounds of marijuana and marijuana edibles, 10 grams of solid hash and 16 grams of hash oil during a traffic stop on the Ohio Turnpike.

The drugs are worth about $37,000, authorities said.

Christopher Michael Cortazzo, 38, is charged with possession and trafficking in marijuana and liquid hash, all third-degree felonies, and possession and trafficking in solid hash, both fourth-degree felonies.

He was stopped at 1:58 p.m. Feb. 7 on the Turnpike for a following too close violation while driving a rented 2018 Mazda 6 with Pennsylvania registration, authorities said. A drug-sniffing canine alerted troopers to the vehicle, the patrol said.