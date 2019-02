HUDSON — The Hudson Jaycees are hoping you're looking for a good scare on Valentine's Day.

The civic group is opening the nonprofit Hudson Haunted House for a special "My Bloody Valentine" promotion on Thursday and Friday.

The haunted house, located at 2250 Barlow Road, will be open from 7 to 11 p.m. Thursday and 7 a.m. to midnight Friday. Tickets are $12 for adults and $6 for kids 48 inches and shorter. For more details, go to: www.hudsonhauntedhouse.org.