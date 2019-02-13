KENT — Asian restaurant Newdle Bar closed earlier this winter.

The 295 S. Water Street eatery featured noodle dishes, sushi and a variety of other Asian entrees.

“They closed actually when Kent State went out of session for Christmas, and they put a sign up stating they would reopen after break when students came back, but they didn’t reopen,” said Tom Wilke, economic development director for the city.

Tim Dean of College Town Kent, who manages the property for the city, said the location is among the best downtown.

“We’ve had a couple showings already,” he said.

A couple doors to the north, he said there is continued interest in the former location of Dave’s Cosmic Subs, which remains unoccupied. Wilke said he believes the Newdle Bar location could be filled more quickly than Dave’s Cosmic Subs.

“I don’t think that location will stay vacant very long,” he said. “All the equipment was left behind. It’s kind of a turnkey operation for a different restaurant.”