Manilow wows crowd

at Kors fashion show

Michael Kors threw a fashion show worthy of Studio 54 with Barry Manilow belting "Copacabana" on a glittery stage and rock muse Patti Hansen walking the runway Wednesday in New York.

His crowd, seated inside a Wall Street ballroom, went wild for both on the closing day of New York Fashion Week as he rolled out shaggy coats and feather boas, sparkly gowns in neon purple and electric blue, and flirty ruffles on dresses and skirts, all worthy of the heady '70s.

The surprise of Manilow's performance had the crowd on its feet. The 75-year-old legend proudly showed off his orange bedazzled "Copa" jacket backstage after the upbeat show.

Donald Glover nominated

for NAACP Image Awards

Coming off a big night at the Grammys, Donald Glover and his alter-ego Childish Gambino were nominated Wednesday for five NAACP Image Awards.

Glover is nominated for his acting and directing on "Atlanta." The FX show itself is nominated for best comedy series. On the music side, Childish Gambino is nominated for top male performer, and his song "This Is America" is nominated for best video and song. Glover won four Grammys including record and song of the year on Sunday night.

'Empire' star angry some

doubt he was attacked

Actor Jussie Smollett says he's "pissed off" that some have doubted his claims about being attacked outside his Chicago apartment last month.

The actor who stars in the Fox drama "Empire" made the comments during an interview with ABC News that's set to air Thursday on "Good Morning America." A preview clip from the interview was posted online Wednesday.

Smollett said he was attacked Jan. 29 by two masked men who shouted racial and homophobic slurs at him. Chicago police have made no arrests and said they have not found surveillance video that shows the attack.