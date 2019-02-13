AKRON

Bank robbery suspect

charged in two heists

A 22-year-old Akron man has been arrested in connection with two Akron bank robberies.

He is also suspected in several other robberies in the area, Akron police said.

Darrion L. Powers was charged Tuesday with robbing the PNC Bank at 181 Massillon Road, according to a news release. Police said Powers was also charged in the Jan. 4 robbery of Huntington Bank at 1411 S. Arlington St.

In the PNC Bank robbery, police said Powers entered the bank armed with a knife and approached the teller counter around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. Police said he demanded money before leaping over the counter and taking money from cash drawers. Police said he placed the money in a backpack that he was wearing backward on his chest and then fled in a black Chevy Malibu.

Officers saw the black Chevy Malibu pulling into a parking lot in the 500 block of Sherman Street, and Powers was taken into custody without incident. Officers obtained a search warrant for the vehicle and content and recovered a knife, backpack, an undisclosed amount of cash and the clothing worn during the robbery.

Police said they believe Powers is responsible for several other robberies, including several in Cuyahoga Falls, and additional charges are expected.

Six students arrested

after fight at East High

Six Akron students were arrested after a fight broke out Wednesday morning in the cafeteria at East High School.

A school resource officer and eight school security team members responded to a fight in the cafeteria Wednesday morning at the school on Brittain Road, said Akron Public Schools director of marketing and communications Mark Williamson.

The officer radioed over Akron Police Department channels that he needed assistance. Akron Police Lt. Rick Edwards said the school resource officer called for backup at 10:35 a.m. about a large fight in the cafeteria. Edwards said the fight started with two students but expanded to include six students.

"Police and APS security had the situation effectively under control within an hour," Williamson said in an email.

Five adult students and one juvenile are facing criminal charges and will be disciplined by the Akron Board of Education. Edwards said all six students were charged with disorderly conduct, with four of the students also charged with rioting. No one was injured in the incident.

District investigates

middle school incident

Akron Public Schools officials were investigating a fight that was recorded Friday in a classroom at Innes Middle School.

A video of the incident was posted on Facebook, and the mother of a 12-year-old boy seen in the footage said her son suffered a knot on his head along with bruises and scratches. She said in the post that Akron school staff should have done more to intervene.

Akron Public Schools director of marketing and communications Mark Williamson said the classroom teacher in that incident acted properly by calling the school resource officer to intervene and by calling parents. "We are conducting a thorough investigation," he said.

MEDINA TWP.

Vacant police chief job

offered to county officer

Medina Township trustees have offered the vacant police chief job to Medina County Sheriff's Lt. Travis Colonius, the Medina Gazette reported.

If he accepts the position, Colonius will be paid $85,000 a year, the newspaper said. The township has been looking for a new chief since David Arbogast resigned late last year.