A 22-year-old Akron man has been arrested in relation to two Akron bank robberies.

He's also suspected in several other robberies in the area, Akron police said.

Darrion L. Powers was arrested in relation to the Tuesday robbery of PNC Bank, 181 Massillon Road, according to a news release. Police said he was also charged in the Jan. 4 robbery of Huntington Bank, 1411 S. Arlington St.

In the PNC Bank robbery, police said Powers entered the bank armed with a knife and approached the teller counter around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. Police said he demanded money before leaping over the counter and going down the teller counter, taking money from the cash drawers. Police said he placed the money in a backpack that he was wearing backward on his chest and then fled the bank in a black Chevy Malibu.

Officers saw the black Chevy Malibu pulling into a parking lot in the 500 block of Sherman Street, and Powers was taken into custody without incident. Officers obtained a search warrant for the vehicle and content and recovered a knife, backpack, an undisclosed amount of cash and the clothing worn during the robbery.

In the Huntington Bank robbery, police said Powers entered the bank around 12:30 p.m. Jan. 4, jumped over the teller counter and demanded money. Police said Powers was armed with a knife and took an unreported amount of cash from two tellers before fleeing out the rear door of the bank. Police said he was last seen jumping over a fence into the backyards of the Rosemary Apartments and getting into a black, four-door vehicle.

Police said they believe Powers is responsible for several other robberies, including several in Cuyahoga Falls, and additional charges are expected.

