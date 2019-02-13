Longtime Akron Public Schools Superintendent David James has been appointed an advisory trustee at the University of Akron.

James thanked trustees for appointing him at their regular board meeting Wednesday.

"The future of the university, school district...and community in general are really tied together," James said.

The non-voting position is not compensated.

James' term is for three years and runs through February 2022.

Since becoming superintendent in 2008, James has been involved with several academic projects in the school district. Some of those initiatives include the installment of college and career preparation programs and the creation of the I Promise School.

He also received the Ohio Superintendent Outstanding Performance Award in 2017.